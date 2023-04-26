Maytus Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,500 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Maytus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,000. Adobe accounts for about 2.5% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after purchasing an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after buying an additional 71,250 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,397,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,092,170,000 after buying an additional 10,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,751,145 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,915,000 after buying an additional 86,203 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $388.00.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $365.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815,601. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.06. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,304 shares of company stock worth $838,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

