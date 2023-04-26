Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Maytus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Okta comprises 2.9% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OKTA. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,799 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,672,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Okta by 3,773.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 522,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,699,000 after acquiring an additional 508,959 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,245,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Okta by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,021,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,091,000 after acquiring an additional 433,192 shares in the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of OKTA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.99. 839,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,140. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.15. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.17 and its 200 day moving average is $68.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.11. Okta had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. The business had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Okta in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Okta in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Okta from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Okta from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,818.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $37,280.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,889.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $34,889.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,818.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $525,645 in the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

