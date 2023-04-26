Maytus Capital Management LLC Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Maytus Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.55.
Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,781,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,877,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.73. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.90 and a 52-week high of $37.58.
Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
