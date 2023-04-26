Maytus Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Maytus Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 1.4% of Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Maytus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Mizuho cut their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
