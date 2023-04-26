Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Front Barnett Associates LLC

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.3% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,149 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,484 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $89.99. 5,414,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,314,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $108.25.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 89.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Medtronic from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

