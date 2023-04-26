MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Down 68.8% in April

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the March 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEKA. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 169,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 5,294 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MEKA remained flat at $10.24 during midday trading on Wednesday. 507,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,281. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60.

About MELI Kaszek Pioneer

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

