Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of MLSPF stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

