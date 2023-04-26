Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Now Covered by Citigroup

Analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of Melrose Industries (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Melrose Industries Price Performance
Shares of MLSPF stock opened at $5.25 on Monday. Melrose Industries has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.84.
Melrose Industries Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Melrose Industries (MLSPF)
- United Parcel Service Delivers A Warning To The Market
- Pulte Homes Is Hosting The Better, More Profitable Open House
- Virios Therapeutics Up 75% on Fibromyalgia Phase 3 Proposal
- A Top Is In For McDonald’s Corporation Stock
- Strong Demand Makes Cleveland-Cliffs an Undervalued Mid-Cap
Receive News & Ratings for Melrose Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melrose Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.