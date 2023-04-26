Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total value of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,195,134.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $462,453.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,306 shares of company stock worth $17,162,278 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $116.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.87. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.05 and a 12 month high of $116.86.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRK. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

