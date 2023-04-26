Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-2.93 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.217-1.229 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.20 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 228,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,457. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $79.18.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems ( NASDAQ:MMSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total value of $104,062.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Merit Medical Systems news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $71,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 1,483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.17, for a total transaction of $104,062.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,016,881.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,068 shares of company stock worth $4,341,157. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

Featured Stories

