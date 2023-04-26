Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.24

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of 0.238 per share by the energy company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a positive change from Mesa Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Mesa Royalty Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years.

Mesa Royalty Trust Stock Performance

MTR stock opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.49. Mesa Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Mesa Royalty Trust

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesa Royalty Trust stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Royalty Trust ( NYSE:MTR Get Rating ) by 800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Mesa Royalty Trust worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Royalty Trust holds royalty interests in oil and gas producing properties in the United States. It earns specified interests in certain producing oil and gas properties such as Hugoton Royalty Properties located in Hugoton field of Kansas, San Juan Basin located in San Juan Basin field of New Mexico, and the San Juan Basin in San Juan Basin field of Colorado.

