Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $32.31 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 26th. Metahero has a market capitalization of $32.31 million and approximately $1.04 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metahero token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004029 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009769 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000829 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00025223 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.