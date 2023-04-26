Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in April

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Metallis Resources Stock Down 5.2 %

MTLFF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 44,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,656. Metallis Resources has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.

Metallis Resources Company Profile

Metallis Resources, Inc engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and nickel. Its focuses on the Kirkham Property. The company was founded on June 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

