Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF) Short Interest Up 2,000.0% in April

Metallis Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTLFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the March 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Metallis Resources Stock Down 5.2 %
MTLFF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. 44,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,656. Metallis Resources has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average is $0.08.
Metallis Resources Company Profile
