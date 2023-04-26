MetisDAO Price Tops $26.80 on Major Exchanges (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 26th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $119.28 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for $26.80 or 0.00094573 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00007919 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00027389 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019889 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018548 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000071 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001203 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,329.93 or 0.99967731 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000109 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,450,490 tokens. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,450,490.18425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 27.62334557 USD and is up 4.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $4,067,092.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

