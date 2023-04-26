MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.52

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

MetLife has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. MetLife has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect MetLife to earn $9.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.9%.

MetLife Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of MET stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $59.00. The stock had a trading volume of 723,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,876,576. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.73. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. MetLife has a one year low of $52.83 and a one year high of $77.36.

Insider Activity at MetLife

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,782.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

MetLife Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

See Also

