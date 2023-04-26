MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Receives $77.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MET shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Activity at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of MetLife

MetLife Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MET opened at $59.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day moving average is $68.75.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

