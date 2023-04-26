Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $306.00 at Moffett Nathanson

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $263.00 to $306.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the software giant’s stock. Moffett Nathanson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.43% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $307.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock traded up $20.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.86. 24,222,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,050,943. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $297.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total value of $269,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microsoft

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 199.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 107,705 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after acquiring an additional 71,769 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 41.9% during the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,908 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,751 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,789,479 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $649,670,000 after buying an additional 37,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in Microsoft by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 35,150 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

