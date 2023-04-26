Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $348.00 at Piper Sandler

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Piper Sandler from $290.00 to $348.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MSFT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Microsoft from $332.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $19.85 on Wednesday, reaching $295.27. The company had a trading volume of 22,934,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,020,654. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $297.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm had revenue of $52.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,272,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total transaction of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total transaction of $1,186,410.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

