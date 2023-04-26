Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Sold by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,520 shares during the quarter. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for 1.1% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $27,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAA. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 1,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,669 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,850.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of MAA stock traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $146.98. 272,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.68 and a one year high of $207.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.61). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on MAA shares. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.82.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

