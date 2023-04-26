Milestone Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 83,655 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 83,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December makes up approximately 1.5% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 404.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth about $477,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of PDEC stock traded down $0.29 on Wednesday, reaching $31.25. 75,630 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $727.07 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $30.51.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

