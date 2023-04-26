Milestone Asset Management LLC Makes New $632,000 Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 5,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Concentrum Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,700,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.33. 1,772,927 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

