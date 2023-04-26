Milestone Asset Management LLC Makes New $9.74 Million Investment in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO)

Milestone Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,739,000. ProShares Ultra S&P500 makes up approximately 5.8% of Milestone Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Milestone Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of ProShares Ultra S&P500 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

ProShares Ultra S&P500 Price Performance

NYSEARCA SSO traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,471. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1-year low of $37.53 and a 1-year high of $59.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.25.

About ProShares Ultra S&P500

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.