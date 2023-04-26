Milestone Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $46,085,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,090,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,953,000 after purchasing an additional 928,747 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.41. 664,016 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,651. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200-day moving average of $36.49. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52-week low of $32.12 and a 52-week high of $40.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.