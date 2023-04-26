Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,494,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,190,153. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $104.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

