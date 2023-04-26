Milestone Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,710 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Milestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,773,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $623,225,000 after purchasing an additional 253,178 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $529,864,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,253,000 after buying an additional 68,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,861,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,195,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $81.06. 2,338,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,704,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $109.29.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

