Milestone Asset Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.65. 1,712,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,305,336. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.69 and a one year high of $38.84.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

