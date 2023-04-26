Mina Hits Market Capitalization of $625.42 Million (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 26th. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002363 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Mina has a market capitalization of $625.42 million and $19.98 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,026,301,133 coins and its circulating supply is 890,573,868 coins. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,026,185,212.8400393 with 890,370,096.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.67816416 USD and is up 3.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $15,953,509.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

