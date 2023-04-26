ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Sets New 12-Month Low at $67.12

Shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $67.12 and last traded at $67.53, with a volume of 13359 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MODV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. ModivCare had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.03 million. Analysts predict that ModivCare Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 26,397 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.89 per share, with a total value of $2,108,856.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at $111,781,688.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,018,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,180,000 after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,134,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,822,000 after buying an additional 294,108 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,626,000 after buying an additional 64,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 878,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,531,000 after buying an additional 15,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 808,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,279,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter.

ModivCare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.