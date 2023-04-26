Monero (XMR) Price Reaches $160.62 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 26th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $160.62 or 0.00540379 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded 2% higher against the dollar. Monero has a total market capitalization of $2.93 billion and approximately $69.21 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,724.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.82 or 0.00308912 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $122.78 or 0.00413074 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003360 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001133 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Monero

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,270,949 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

