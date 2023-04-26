MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 26,437 shares.The stock last traded at $9.22 and had previously closed at $9.19.
MoneyLion Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.
MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. Equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion
MoneyLion Company Profile
MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.
