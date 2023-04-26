MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 21,453 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 26,437 shares.The stock last traded at $9.22 and had previously closed at $9.19.

MoneyLion Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Get MoneyLion alerts:

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($3.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 54.32% and a negative return on equity of 37.68%. Equities analysts predict that MoneyLion Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MoneyLion

MoneyLion Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in MoneyLion by 1,056.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 21,121 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 26.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

MoneyLion Inc provides a digital financial platform. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include roarmoney premium mobile banking, personalized investing, cryptocurrency, instacash, membership programs, financial tracking tools, online financial education content destination, affiliated marketing programs, unsecured personal loans, and credit-related decision servicing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyLion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyLion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.