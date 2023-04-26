Moonbeam Achieves Market Capitalization of $220.06 Million (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00001240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $220.06 million and $5.90 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00060531 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00038303 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00018713 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001175 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 626,170,586 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

