Morguard North American Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:MRG)

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Morguard North American Price Performance

Morguard North American has a 12-month low of C$13.17 and a 12-month high of C$16.21.

Get Morguard North American alerts:

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported C($2.89) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$75.08 million for the quarter.

About Morguard North American

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.