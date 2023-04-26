Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.70 Per Share

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc (LON:MAB1 – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.70 ($0.18) per share on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Mortgage Advice Bureau’s previous dividend of $13.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Stock Performance

Shares of MAB1 stock opened at GBX 736.97 ($9.20) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 659.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 607.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.27. The firm has a market cap of £420.29 million, a PE ratio of 3,327.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.03. Mortgage Advice Bureau has a 12 month low of GBX 406.64 ($5.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,203.75 ($15.03).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach purchased 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 570 ($7.12) per share, with a total value of £1,881 ($2,349.19). In related news, insider Lucy Tilley acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 680 ($8.49) per share, for a total transaction of £299.20 ($373.67). Also, insider Nathan James McLean Imlach acquired 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.12) per share, for a total transaction of £1,881 ($2,349.19). Over the last three months, insiders have bought 995 shares of company stock valued at $623,018. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Company Profile

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage advice services in the United Kingdom. The company provides advice on approximately 16,000 residential and buy-to-let mortgage products through mortgage intermediaries. It also offers advice on protection and general insurance products.

