Mountain Province Diamonds (TSE:MPVD) Trading Down 6%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (TSE:MPVD – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.47. 38,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 145,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$94.91 million, a PE ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56.

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine comprising mining leases covering an area of 5,216 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 107,000 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada.

