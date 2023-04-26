MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Issues Earnings Results

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The firm had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI Stock Down 13.5 %

MSCI opened at $471.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $537.74 and a 200-day moving average of $503.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.95 and a beta of 1.15. MSCI has a 12-month low of $376.41 and a 12-month high of $572.50.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 51.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at MSCI

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on MSCI from $549.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $568.33.

In other MSCI news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSCI

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in MSCI by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its holdings in MSCI by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in MSCI by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.