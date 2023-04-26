Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 2.2% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 482 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.79.

Medtronic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.39. 1,623,984 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $108.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.28.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

