Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $836,000 Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 10,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6,202.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 63,015 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 30,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after acquiring an additional 17,025 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.05. 219,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,903. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $143.33 and a one year high of $180.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.42 and a 200 day moving average of $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

