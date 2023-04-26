Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,179 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.5% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.21, for a total value of $108,444.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,244.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,423 shares of company stock valued at $339,801. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Walt Disney stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,227,064. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $178.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $23.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.65.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.