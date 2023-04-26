Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,075 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $31,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 50.7% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,866,081.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 8,030 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $685,199.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,086,571.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.76.

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $87.82. The company had a trading volume of 385,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,880. The stock has a market cap of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.61. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.94 and a 12-month high of $88.88.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Featured Stories

