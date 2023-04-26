Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Sells 1,925 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises 1.8% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of American International Group by 246.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534,049 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,878 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 189.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,686,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,063,000 after buying an additional 1,103,919 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American International Group by 269.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,369,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $86,612,000 after buying an additional 999,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP grew its holdings in American International Group by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,272,000 after buying an additional 962,295 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays cut their target price on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American International Group from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on American International Group from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.79.

Shares of AIG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 457,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,058,907. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. American International Group had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

