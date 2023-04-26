National Bank Financial Comments on Pivotree Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (CVE:PVT)

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Pivotree in a research report issued on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pivotree’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PVT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Cormark cut their price objective on Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

Pivotree stock opened at C$3.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$81.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 0.65. Pivotree has a 1 year low of C$3.00 and a 1 year high of C$4.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.

