National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $47.94

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $47.94 and last traded at $48.16, with a volume of 88600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on National Health Investors from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 12.71 and a quick ratio of 12.71. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 0.91.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 244.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NHI. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 152.8% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 199.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Health Investors, Inc engages in the sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage, and mezzanine financing of senior housing and medical investments. It operates through the Real Estate Investments and Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP) segments. The Real Estate Investments segment includes real estate investments and lease, mortgage, and other notes receivables in independent living facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.