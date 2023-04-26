National Instruments (NATI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. National Instruments has set its Q1 guidance at $0.48-$0.62 EPS.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. National Instruments had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $448.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.25 million. On average, analysts expect National Instruments to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NATI stock opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.01. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $29.81 and a 52 week high of $58.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24 and a beta of 1.20.

National Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NATI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of National Instruments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other National Instruments news, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,217,204.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $113,599.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,987,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Howard Starkloff sold 35,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $1,947,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,801 shares in the company, valued at $18,217,204.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NATI. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.