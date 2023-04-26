Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Natuzzi Stock Performance

Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $5.10 on Friday. Natuzzi has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Natuzzi by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 146,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Natuzzi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 16.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Natuzzi

Natuzzi SpA engages in the design, production and marketing of contemporary and traditional leather and fabric upholstered furniture. Its products include sofas, armchairs, home furniture, and home accessories. The firm operates through the following product lines: Natuzzi Brand and Softaly/Private Label.

