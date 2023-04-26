Navcoin (NAV) One Day Volume Hits $81,429.97

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 26th. Navcoin has a market cap of $5.29 million and $81,429.97 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0696 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00139708 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00065824 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00031264 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00038775 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000160 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003445 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,990,852 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

