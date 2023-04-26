Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 41,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 147,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $8.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.36.
Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.
