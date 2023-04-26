Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. lessened its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 792 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 3,333.3% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $322.46. 1,678,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,625,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.78. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $379.43.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Phillip Securities cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

