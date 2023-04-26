Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Trading Down 5.1%

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.24 and last traded at $4.34. 719,431 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 1,025,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Netlist Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.23.

About Netlist

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

