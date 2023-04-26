Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $6.10. Netlist shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 10,741,126 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.

Netlist ( OTCMKTS:NLST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.00 million. Netlist had a negative return on equity of 81.39% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Netlist, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

