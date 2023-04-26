Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.35

Shares of Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.35 and traded as high as $6.10. Netlist shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 10,741,126 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Netlist from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
Netlist Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.50 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.60 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38.
About Netlist
Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.
