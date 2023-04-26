Neumann Capital Management LLC Acquires 900 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 799,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 119,025 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 96,996 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,067,000. IMPACTfolio LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 299,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,233,000 after purchasing an additional 60,098 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 122,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 49,608 shares in the last quarter.

NUSC stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.53. 64,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $29.93. The company has a market cap of $934.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65.

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

