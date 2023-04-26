Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Neumann Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in McKesson in the third quarter worth $41,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $2,818,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McKesson Price Performance

MCK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.64.

Shares of NYSE MCK traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $358.92. 314,599 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 954,151. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $298.69 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $354.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.72. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.58.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.88%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

